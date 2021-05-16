 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SNB announces promotions
0 comments

SNB announces promotions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced two promotions at the bank. 

Jennifer Pennings

Pennings

Jennifer Pennings has been promoted to retail services officer at the bank. 

Pennings started at Security National 15 years ago as a customer service representative, then promptly advanced her career within the bank’s retail division.

She was promoted to assistant branch manager at the Morningside Branch in 2019, before being named the Northside (Leeds) branch manager last year. She will continue to manage the Northside branch. 

Allison Polley

Polley

Allison Polley has been promoted to loan operations officer, and will continue to lead and direct all loan processing operations at the bank.

A financial professional with 15 years of experience, Polley began her career at SNB as a customer service representative then served in various roles spanning the personal banking, loan operations and auditing departments. She was promoted to director of loan operations in 2018.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News