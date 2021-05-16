SNB announces promotions

SIOUX CITY -- D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced two promotions at the bank.

Jennifer Pennings has been promoted to retail services officer at the bank.

Pennings started at Security National 15 years ago as a customer service representative, then promptly advanced her career within the bank’s retail division.

She was promoted to assistant branch manager at the Morningside Branch in 2019, before being named the Northside (Leeds) branch manager last year. She will continue to manage the Northside branch.

Allison Polley has been promoted to loan operations officer, and will continue to lead and direct all loan processing operations at the bank.

A financial professional with 15 years of experience, Polley began her career at SNB as a customer service representative then served in various roles spanning the personal banking, loan operations and auditing departments. She was promoted to director of loan operations in 2018.

