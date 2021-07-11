Sneller named lead pharmacy technician at June E. Nylen

SIOUX CITY -- The June E. Nylen Cancer Center has announced that Marsha Sneller, certified pharmacy technician, has been promoted to lead pharmacy technician for the clinic's medically integrated dispensary (MID.)

The MID is available to all June E. Nylen patients who have oral chemotherapies and other medications prescribed by doctors at the cancer center, according to a press release from the center.

Sneller joined the Nylen center in July 2017 and has been a certified pharmacy technician for 13 years. Previously, she worked at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center as a medication historian and before that in retail pharmacies, mental health pharmacies and long-term care pharmacies around the country.

She is currently working on her advanced tech license with the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board.

