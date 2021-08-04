Sterling announces promotions

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Sterling, the North Sioux City-based tech firm, announced a pair of executive-level promotions this past week.

Troy Stultz was promoted to senior vice president of sales, and Steve Van Ginkel was promoted to senior vice president of partner management, according to a pair of press releases from the firm.

Stultz, who joined Sterling in 2017, had previously been Sterling’s VP for state and local government, education and commercial sales. He has more than 25 years of experience in the IT and computing industry.

His career took root nearly three decades ago with a sales internship at Gateway. By 2005 he had become Gateway’s area VP of commercial, government and education sales.

Van Ginkel has been Sterling’s VP of partner alliances and marketing for the past six years. His tech career began in 1991, when he joined Gateway's sales team and became the company's first outside sales rep. Later he handled the Microsoft and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation accounts in Seattle, and was promoted to regional sales director in 1994.

In 2000 Van Ginkel launched his own company, Amerikit Technology Solutions (ATS). The company deployed IT solutions to state, local and educational customers, as well as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Library Project.

