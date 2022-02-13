Sterling Computers expands North Sioux City headquarters; names three VPs

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Rows of new workstations are being installed on the second floor of Sterling’s headquarters in North Sioux City as the tech company is expanding again to fulfill extensive new IT contracts.

The southeast South Dakota-based company also is preparing more executives offices in its building, which was once part of Gateway's sprawling complex.

CEO Brad Moore says the new executive roles at Sterling correspond to increased business in the company’s sales verticals: the federal government, state and local governments, and education), and commercial.

Sterling forecasts hiring up to 100 more employees this year in North Sioux City, other U.S. and in the United Kingdom.

Sterling represents over 1,500 product lines and holds numerous master certifications.

As it continues to develop tech solutions with major-manufacturer partners like Dell Technologies, Cisco, VMware, HPI and HPE, the company said it will further explore collaborative solutions and emerging technologies, introducing some of its own Sterling-branded services.

The company recently announced the three vice-president positions in North Sioux City as part of its expansion.

Tommy Mousel, a 10-year veteran of Sterling and a Sioux City native, has been promoted to vice president of federal sales. Mousel began his career with Sterling in 2011.

His first role was as account manager in sales, supporting civilian accounts. Later he was promoted to civilian sales manager, followed by director of civilian and systems integrators. Two years on, Mousel assumed the responsibilities of senior director for Department of Defense sales.

Newcomer Bridget Winders is assuming the new role of vice president of SLED and Commercial.

Winders spent 16 years in the sales department at Gateway during its peak, serving in leadership roles including executive director of federal, and then education.

Later, at Dell EMC, Winders led multi-vertical regions that included Healthcare & Life Sciences, Commercial and SLED, supporting all product lines in the Dell EMC portfolio. Her experience with technology firms and healthcare companies also took her to Sema4 as the SVP of Women’s Health.

Winders will also oversee two other newly developed roles in that vertical: Director of SLED and Commercial Sales, East — Bill Gaukel, and Director of SLED and Commercial Sales, West — Brennan Watkins.

A third new vice-presidential position prompted by Sterling’s growth is Vice President of Bids and Contracts, Lynette Lambing.

Like Mousel, Lambing has been with Sterling more than a decade. Like Winders, she came to Sterling after working for Gateway for over 15 years in the earlier part of her career. Lambing started at Sterling as services administrator, moving up to contracts manager. Later she was appointed senior director of bids and contracts, her role for more than six years until she was promoted to her new executive role.

