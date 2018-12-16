SIOUX CITY -- Stone Group Architects has announced the addition of Teresa Hebert and architect Beau Fey to its architectural staff in Sioux City.
Herbert provides design support for a variety of projects, most recently working on Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, historic preservation projects and a restaurant.She is a graduate of South Dakota State University with a master of architecture degree.
She enjoys the architectural profession because she sees it as an amalgamation of the sciences, the arts and the humanities.
Fey has more than 13 years of experience as an architect working on hospital, clinic, K-12, higher education and commercial design as well as retrofit and interior design. He has a bachelor’s degree in interior design and a master's degree in architecture degree from the Iowa State University College of Design.
He enjoys the full spectrum of architectural design from space programming to shop drawing review. Fey served as a Navy Corpsman, including service as an EMT at Naval Hospital Newport, Rhode Island, and as an infantry Corpsman with the Sixth Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.