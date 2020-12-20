Strand joins June E. Nylen as social worker

SIOUX CITY -- Chris Strand, LBSW, has joined the June E. Nylen Cancer Center as their new social worker, a member of the cancer center’s patient navigation team.

She previously worked for the Iowa Department of Human Services for 17 years in various social worker roles and then for Mercy Medical Center’s Hospice in Cedar Rapids as a social worker for six years.

In 2010 she joined the Hall Perrine Cancer Center, then relocated to Sioux City in 2013. Before joining the Nylen Cancer Center, Strand worked for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in the inpatient medical units as a social worker, accrording to a press release.

Strand’s role is to help patients manage the physical, emotional and spiritual aspects of their cancer diagnosis. This can include assisting with transportation and community resources, assessing mental health needs, developing a plan for care in the patient’s home, or providing education regarding advanced directives.

