SIOUX CITY -- Becky Struthers has joined the June E. Nylen Cancer Center (JENCC) as their business office manager.
In her role Struthers is responsible for overseeing the functions of the billing and front office functions for the Cancer Center, including training and supervision of staff, development of departmental policies and procedures, timely scheduling of patients, and billing.
Struthers worked for 18 years at a financial institution in various positions, including collections, financial analyst and project manager. Struthers then transitioned into the medical field and has worked for two different medical practices in billing, scheduling and medical records.
Struthers lives in McCook Lake, South Dakota, and is a member of the Iowa Medical Group Management Association.