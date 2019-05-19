SIOUX CITY — D. Douglas Rice, Chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced the promotion of Keri Struve to human resources officer.
In her new position, Struve will continue to manage the recruitment of talent to Security National Bank, while supporting the development and implementation of the organization’s HR initiatives and processes.
Struve, who has obtained the Senior Certified Professional designation from the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), joined the bank in 2015 as a human resources generalist.
Prior to joining SNB, Struve directed all HR functions for another financial services firm, and acquired nearly a decade of management experience in the retail and technology sectors. She studied communications at the University of Iowa.
Active in the community, Struve has been involved with Siouxland United Way, the March of Dimes and the Sioux City Growth Organization. She has also served as the Conference Planning Chair with Young Professionals of Iowa.