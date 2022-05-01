Sturges named Floyd Valley Clinics manager

LE MARS, Iowa -- Sarah Sturges, RN, BSN, has begun a new position as manager of the Floyd Valley Clinics.

Sturges will oversee the daily operations of the Le Mars, Marcus and Remsen family medicine clinics, according to a press release from Floyd Valley Healthcare.

Sturges started her nursing career in labor and delivery at UnityPoint – St. Luke’s and most recently was the director of nursing at the Pierce Street Same Day Surgery Center.

Sturges also served 13 years in the Army National Guard as a combat medic, serving tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan and a relief effort in the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Sturges enjoys camping and boating with her husband and four children. She also enjoys gardening and watching the Huskers.

