SIOUX CITY -- Sunrise Retirement Community has announced two new board volunteers:
Gina Sitzmann, vice president and trust officer at Security National Bank, is a graduate of Briar Cliff University and National Graduate Trust School. She is a governor-appointed member of the Iowa Division of Banking, and her 30 year career at Security spans human resources, internal auditing, and wealth management.
Connie Aasen, a consultant with more than 30 years of experience in marketing, strategic planning, project management, and fundraising from a variety of positions at Briar Cliff University, Wells Blue Bunny and most recently Sabre Industries, Inc. Connie earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Briar Cliff University and her MBA from the University of South Dakota.