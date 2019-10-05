SIOUX CITY -- CW Suter Services has announced two promotions that have been made at Suter Services in recent months.
Ron Andersen has been promoted to senior vice president of the commercial/contract department. Andersen has been with Suter Services since 2006. His primary focus will be business development and overseeing all aspects of the commercial contract department.
Marty Klassen has been promoted to vice president of commercial operations. Klassen has been with Suter Services for more than 30 years. He will be the head of the Commercial Department. Although his main duties will still revolve around estimating/project management, he will oversee the commercial contract department, equipment startup team, field operations, fabrication operations and drafting department.