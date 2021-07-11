Tabke hired as horticulture coordinator for ISU Extension - Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Shawn Tabke of McCook Lake, South Dakota, recently accepted the position of horticulture coordinator for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County.

He began his role on June 14. Tabke will oversee the Master Gardener program in Woodbury County and will help lead horticultural programs in the area, including the Siouxland Garden Show, School Garden 101, local foods programming, summer camps and others.

Tabke joins ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County after managing Southdale Garden Center for more than five years. He has an agronomy degree from Iowa State University and has held positions in many different states including Texas, Colorado and Wyoming.

He was born and raised in Moville, Iowa.

