Thompson named president at W.A. Klinger

SIOUX CITY -- W. A. Klinger, L.L.C., has named Matt Thompson as president.

Thompson has been with W. A. Klinger since 2002. He has overseen a variety of projects during his 18 years with Klinger, including healthcare facilities, schools and industrial/manufacturing facilities, according to a press release from W.A. Klinger.

He served most recently as senior vice president in the firm.

A few of Thompson's notable projects include the Tyson Events Center, Women’s & Children’s Center at UnityPoint Health, Sioux Gateway Terminal Renovation, Sunnybrook Medical Facility and the Dakota Valley High School. His most recent project was Royal Canin’s new premium pet food plant in North Sioux City.

He is active in the Siouxland community and serves as a member of the City of Sioux City Housing and Code Board, Girls Inc. Board, UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s Foundation Board, and has been a volunteer for Children’s Miracle Network for more than 15 years.

