SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University has added two new faculty to its nursing program.
Sandra Scholten joins BCU as an instructor of nursing. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Tennessee Tech University, her master of science in nursing - family nurse practitioner from Tennessee State, as well as her doctor of nursing practice from the University of Iowa.
Connie Windeshausen has been appointed as assistant professor of nursing. She received her bachelor of science in nursing from Briar Cliff and her master of science in nursing education from Walden University. With over 25 years of nursing experience, Windeshausen has background in medical and surgical nursing and orthopedics.