UnityPoint Health opens pediatrics clinic

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's has opened a new UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics on Sunnybrook Drive.

Dr. Jeremy Granger and Dr. Sandra Granger began seeing patients this month at the clinic, 5885 Sunnybrook Drive, Ste. E-100.

Before joining UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics, Jeremy Granger worked as a pediatric hospitalist at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, specializing in the care of children in the hospital setting.

Sandra Granger also joins UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics from the hospital setting as a pediatric hospitalist at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.

Ashley Knapp, PA, will join UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics on March 2. Before joining UnityPoint Clinic, she was a physician assistant in Lincoln, Nebraska.

