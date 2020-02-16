UnityPoint Health opens pediatrics clinic
View Comments

UnityPoint Health opens pediatrics clinic

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's has opened a new UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics on Sunnybrook Drive.

Dr. Jeremy Granger

Jeremy Granger
Dr. Sandra Granger

Sandra Granger

Dr. Jeremy Granger and Dr. Sandra Granger began seeing patients this month at the clinic, 5885 Sunnybrook Drive, Ste. E-100. 

Before joining UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics, Jeremy Granger worked as a pediatric hospitalist at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, specializing in the care of children in the hospital setting.

Sandra Granger also joins UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics from the hospital setting as a pediatric hospitalist at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s. 

Ashley Knapp, PA, will join UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics on March 2. Before joining UnityPoint Clinic, she was a physician assistant in Lincoln, Nebraska.   

Don't kiss the baby: Sioux City doctor warns of RSV
Thompson named president at W.A. Klinger
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News