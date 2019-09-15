SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke’s Foundation recently named Ranee Ehrich as its new director of annual giving.
In her new role, Ehrich is responsible for creating and executing fundraising strategies for the annual giving campaign of the St. Luke’s Foundation. This includes working with St. Luke’s donors and patients.
Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Ehrich served as the director of marketing and development at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City. In her three years in that position, Ehrich managed fundraising for special projects and annual giving campaigns, served as a member of the organization’s leadership team, facilitated the recruitment of board members for the Foundation, and oversaw all marketing activities for the organization.
Ehrich also has worked in a variety of sales and marketing positions since earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2005.