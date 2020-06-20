USD names Ridgway new dean of medical school, VP of health affairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota has named Dr. Tim Ridgway its new vice president of health affairs and dean of the Sanford School of Medicine. He will start his new position Sept. 1.

Ridgway replaces Dr. Mary Nettleman, who will retire in August.

Ridgway, a 1984 graduate of the USD Sanford School of Medicine, has been practicing medicine in the state since 1991.

He previously served as executive dean, dean of faculty affairs and professor in the department of internal medicine for the Sanford School of Medicine, and he is currently a staff physician and director of gastrointestinal endoscopy at the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Ridgway has received several accolades, including being named a Top Gastroenterologist in Sioux Falls by the International Association of Healthcare Professionals for 2018-2020 and one of Best Doctors in America since 2010. He received the Presidential Award from the South Dakota State Medical Association in 2017. He is currently the Dr. Charley F. and Elizabeth Gutch Chair in Medicine, and he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2017 from the Sanford School of Medicine.

He was one of three finalists who interviewed on campus in May and June. The national search was led by a committee chaired by Kurt Hackemer, Ph.D., USD provost and vice president for academic affairs.

