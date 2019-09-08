VERMILLION, S.D. -- The Prairie Family Business Association (PFBA), a University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business outreach program that serves family businesses in the Midwest, has hired Stephanie Larscheid as its executive director.
Larscheid led the Prairie Family Business Association from 2015 until early 2018, when she and her family returned to Iowa.
Her extensive experience includes work in development roles for Iowa State University Foundation, University of Iowa Foundation, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, Augustana University and Saint Mary’s Parish and School. During her recent time in Iowa, Stephanie was appointed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to serve on the Empowering Rural Iowa Task Force.