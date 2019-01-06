ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- The Exact Eye Care network of clinics announces that Dr. Clarence Vanderlei is joining the optical group. He began seeing patients in Rock Valley on Jan. 2.
Prior to joining the Exact Eye Care clinic network, Vanderlei was an associate optometrist with a private practice in Vermillion, South Dakota. He is experienced with well-vision exams, specialized vision-medical care, specialty contact lens fitting, cataract and refractive surgery post-operative care, and disease management.
Vanderlei earned his undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota and completed his doctor of optometry degree at the University of Houston College of Optometry. He is currently an academic assistant professor for the University of South Dakota Physician Assistant Studies Program.
He lives in Vermillion with his wife, Danielle.