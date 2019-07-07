SIOUX CITY — Dave Larson, president of W.A. Klinger, L.L.C., has announced the promotion of four members of the company’s project management team.
Matt Thompson has been promoted to senior vice president. Thompson joined W.A. Klinger in 2002 and has 17 years of construction experience. Thompson is active in the community and serves as a member of the St. Luke’s Foundation Board and is one of the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Riders.
Nick Mathistad has been named vice president. He has 17 years of construction experience. Mathistad joined Klinger in 2013 and is an active volunteer with Siouxland Habitat for Humanity and member of the Akron-Westfield Community School District School Board.
Ryan Bolinger has been promoted to senior project manager. He has more than 10 years of construction experience. He has been a member of the Klinger team since 2011. Bolinger serves on the Mary J. Treglia Community House Board of Directors.
Chad White has been promoted to senior project manager. White has more than 14 years of construction management experience. He joined W.A. Klinger in 2015. White serves on the Ronald McDonald House Board of Directors.