SIOUX CITY -- Jennifer Walker joined Connections Area Agency on Aging as a care transitions coach for the new Return to Community Program.
Walker has been working in the social services field more than 17 years with over 11 years in the healthcare field. Walker holds a bachelor's degree from Midland Lutheran College. She enjoys working in a field where she can coordinate services and empower others to be the healthiest and safest possible.
The Return to Community Program assists individuals transitioning to the community after a hospital and/or skilled rehabilitation stay. Walker will connect them to community resources to increase their ability to be successful upon returning home.