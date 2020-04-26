Weidner joins Moore, Corbett, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Moore, Corbett, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis, L.L.P. has announced that Coyreen Weidner will be joining the Firm as an associate attorney.

Weidner earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1995 from Willamette University College of Law after completing her undergraduate studies at Rocky Mountain College. While in law school, Weidner served as Form Editor of the Willamette Law Review and was ranked in the top ten of her graduating class. Following graduation from law school, she was admitted to the Oregon bar and served a two-year judicial clerkship with the Honorable Carl N. Byers of the Oregon Tax Court.

From 1997 to 2007, Weidner served as an appointed Magistrate with the Oregon Tax Court, where she was one of the first women to sit on the court. As a Magistrate Judge, Weidner heard a variety of cases involving property taxes and exemptions, personal income taxes, and corporate income taxes.

Weidner provides general practice with the Firm, with a focus on Property Tax Valuation Appeals, Appellate cases, Business Transactions, and Estate Planning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0