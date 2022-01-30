White makes partner at Klass Law Firm

SIOUX CITY -- The Klass Law Firm in Sioux City has announced that Chris C. White became a partner at the firm Jan. 1.

Previously he was an associate. Prior to working at Klass, White had worked as an attorney at a civil litigation firm in Aberdeen, South Dakota. In 2013 he became a deputy state's attorney in Brown County, South Dakota, and in 2016 he was elected the Brown County state's attorney.

White joined the Klass Law Firm in 2020. He is licensed to practice law in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska and is licensed to practice in the U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa. He maintains a civil litigation practice with a focus on insurance defense, employment law and governmental entity representation.

