 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

White makes partner at Klass Law Firm

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The Klass Law Firm in Sioux City has announced that Chris C. White became a partner at the firm Jan. 1. 

Chris White

White

Previously he was an associate. Prior to working at Klass, White had worked as an attorney at a civil litigation firm in Aberdeen, South Dakota. In 2013 he became a deputy state's attorney in Brown County, South Dakota, and in 2016 he was elected the Brown County state's attorney. 

White joined the Klass Law Firm in 2020. He is licensed to practice law in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska and is licensed to practice in the U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa. He maintains a civil litigation practice with a focus on insurance defense, employment law and governmental entity representation. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News