Wiersema named vice president for finance and operations at Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College has announced the hiring of Kent Wiersema as vice president for finance and operations.

Wiersema, a 1994 Northwestern alumnus who is corporate controller at Genesis Health System in Davenport, Iowa, will start his new position Jan. 20.

In his new role, Wiersema will be responsible for all college financial matters, including budgeting and forecasting, endowment management, financial reporting and risk management. Serving on the president’s cabinet and staffing the finance committee of the Board of Trustees, he will also oversee the business office, facilities management and maintenance, human resources, mailroom and printing offices, and bookstore.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wiersema is a CPA with more than 25 years of finance and operations experience, including in public accounting, accounting and analytics for a national student loan servicer, and management for a nonprofit health system.

He has been employed by Genesis Health System for the last 13 years, serving in his current position since 2009. He previously worked as a manager/supervisor at McGladrey and Pullen in Davenport, Iowa, and as a team leader and accountant for Nelnet in Aurora, Colorado.