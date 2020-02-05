Wood named medical director at Rosecrance Jackson
SIOUX CITY – Rosecrance has appointed Dr. Randall Wood as the new medical director at Sioux City's Rosecrance Jackson Centers. 

Randall Wood

Wood

Dr. Wood graduated from the University of South Dakota Medical School in 2006 and completed his residency at Vanderbilt University in Emergency Medicine.

He is board certified in emergency medicine. Prior to his work at Rosecrance Jackson Centers, Dr. Wood had more than six years’ experience working in an emergency department. His professional interests include mental health and addiction medicine as well as working with homeless and emergency medical service populations.

