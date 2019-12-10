Twin Cities business acquires Sioux City-based Office Systems Company

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That same year, Office Systems shut down the retail portion of its business to focus exclusively on the business supply market. Since 1990, the company has operated at a large building at Third and Iowa streets.

"Office Systems Company is thankful for the many years of serving our loyal clients and we look forward to continuing to serve them,” Chic Wolfe said in a statement. "We’re pleased to join the Loffler team and are confident our clients will benefit from the excellent, nationally recognized service and support Loffler’s almost 600-member team provides.”

Loffler bills itself as the largest privately owned technology and managed service company in the upper Midwest, and the firm continues to grow. Headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Loffler started as an office equipment reseller, but in recent years began expanding into the technology side of the market. The company has made multiple acquisitions over the past decade.

For 10 straight years, Loffler has earned the Inc. 500 award as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. For the past four years, the business as been recognized as one of the top 150 IT managed service providers in the United States by CRN, a brand of the Channel Company.