Twin Cities business acquires Sioux City-based Office Systems Company

SIOUX CITY -- A fast-growing Twin Cities-based technology and managed services firm has acquired Office Systems Company, a family-owned business with a 126-year history in Sioux City.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Loffler Companies said it will integrate Office Systems’ tenured professionals into its team, and will expand Loffler's technology and services to the Iowa and Nebraska markets. In addition to Sioux City, Loffler said it will continue to serve Office Systems' locations in Spencer, Iowa, and Norfolk, Nebraska, as well as the Omaha/Council Bluffs area.
“This new partnership with Office Systems Company, which shares the same core values as Loffler Companies, is a great opportunity for OSC clients to take advantage of the integrated suite of managed business technology and services Loffler provides," Loffler CEO and founder Jim Loffler said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the OSC team and providing the excellent service and support to their clients that Loffler is known for."
Office Systems traces its roots to 1893, when Fred C. Small and Samuel North opened a store called Sioux City Stationary. In 1956, the business started Office Systems, a then-small division that sold and serviced typewriters, calculators and other office equipment.
For the last 36 years, Office Systems has been owned and operated by members of the Wolfe family. Richard "Dick" purchased the business in 1983, and his son, Chic, the current company president, joined the family business in 1989.
That same year, Office Systems shut down the retail portion of its business to focus exclusively on the business supply market. Since 1990, the company has operated at a large building at Third and Iowa streets.
"Office Systems Company is thankful for the many years of serving our loyal clients and we look forward to continuing to serve them,” Chic Wolfe said in a statement. "We’re pleased to join the Loffler team and are confident our clients will benefit from the excellent, nationally recognized service and support Loffler’s almost 600-member team provides.”
Loffler bills itself as the largest privately owned technology and managed service company in the upper Midwest, and the firm continues to grow. Headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Loffler started as an office equipment reseller, but in recent years began expanding into the technology side of the market. The company has made multiple acquisitions over the past decade.
For 10 straight years, Loffler has earned the Inc. 500 award as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. For the past four years, the business as been recognized as one of the top 150 IT managed service providers in the United States by CRN, a brand of the Channel Company.
Loffler’s offerings include multi-functional copiers and printers, IT solutions, managed print services, phones systems, physical security and surveillance, document workflow technologies, and people-based managed services for mail centers and copy centers.
Since 2010, Loffler has been named a Star Tribune "Top Workplace," as well as being named to Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” for the past three years.