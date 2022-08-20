Tyson completes work on feed mill in Storm Lake, Iowa

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Tyson Foods has finished work on a new feed mill in Storm Lake that will bolster the company’s turkey operations and meet growing demand for its Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, State Fair and Ball Park products.

“The feed mill will be a critical piece to our business operations, and we look forward to seeing its impact across the United States and right here in Iowa,” Noelle O’Mara, group president for Tysons' Prepared Foods division, said in a statment.

The new mill adds 69 acres to the company’s existing turkey complex in Storm Lake that includes grow-out facilities, a research farm and processing plant. The company sources corn and soybean meal from around the region and contracts with about 70 farmers within a 60-miles radius of the Buena VIsta County seat to supply the majority of turkeys for its operation.

Company officials said the new investment allows its staff to use the latest technology to manufacture ideal formulated feed that consistently meets nutrient and quality requirements for optimal turkey health.

Tyson officials and commmunity leaders celebrated completion of the project Wednesday, starting with a flag-raising event honoring the American and Iowa state flag. They then raised flags of the 22 countries where employees hail from.

Tyson Foods, based in Springdale, Arkansas, employ more than 3,000 at its turkey and pork plants in Storm Lake.