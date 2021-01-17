Tyson Foods prepares COVID-19 vaccinations for its workers

DAKOTA CITY — Starting early this year, Tyson Foods Inc. will partner with Matrix Medical Network to provide COVID-19 vaccine access and education to all of its U.S. employees.
Tyson, the largest employer in metro Sioux City, will deploy mobile health clinics staffed with clinical staff to each of its U.S. facilities throughout the rest of this year.
Matrix Medical Network runs mobile medical clinics, and focuses on at-risk populations. Its network consists of more than 3,000 clinicians and professionals.
At these mobile clinics, Tyson Foods employees can receive information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and distribution in their area. Employees can also receive education and counseling at these clinics, translated into multiple languages to accommodate employees.
According to a news release, Tyson will be “strongly encouraging” its employees to get the vaccination and will work to ensure anyone who wants the vaccine can get one.
“Providing vaccine education and accessibility is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to put the health and safety of our team members first,” Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks said in the news release.
Although the vaccine’s availability will vary depending on resources in each state, Banks said the mobile clinics will administer vaccines as soon as they have received guidance from state health officials and have sufficient quantities of the vaccine.
“Tyson and Matrix have worked together throughout the pandemic to create clinically driven strategies to mitigate the risk of the virus in the workplace,” Matrix chief medical officer Dr. Daniel Castillo said.
Following the vaccination of frontline health care providers and staff and residents of nursing homes, meatpacking workers are among the next group of workers in line for the vaccine in Iowa, Nebraska and other states.
Thousands of workers at Tyson plants, and other meat-packing plants, have contracted COVID-19, in factories where employees work closely together on processing lines.
Tyson's flagship beef plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, just across the border from Sioux City, shut down in early May after hundreds of its 4,500 workers tested positive for the virus. Tyson temporarily idled several other plants, including pork facilities in Storm Lake, Columbus Junction, and Perry, Iowa, and Madison, Nebraska, after hundreds of workers were infected.
In late July, the meatpacker launched weekly coronavirus testing of workers across all of its 140 facilities.
Tyson Foods has invested more than $540 million into providing its U.S. facilities with new safety and protective health measures during the pandemic.
These measures have included temperature scanners, workplace dividers, additional team member pay and benefits, an expanded health services staff and on-site testing. Tyson now has 600 health care staff members, 200 of those are nurses and administration staff hired in 2020.
Beyond the pandemic, many of these new health measures are expected to remain in place long-term, company officials said.
The Journal's Dave Dreeszen contributed to this story.