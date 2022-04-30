Tyson Foods to offer free education to its entire workforce

DAKOTA CITY -- Tyson Foods will spend $60 million to offer free education for all 120,000 of its employees.

Starting this summer, the nation's largest U.S. meat company will cover the cost of undergraduate, master's and associate degrees or career certificates for employees.

Tyson, metro Sioux City's largest employer, is partnering with social impact company Guild to expand its existing Upward Academy program to include access to more than 175 programs from over 35 of the nation's top universities and learning providers.

The four-year, $60 million investment will cover 100% of all tuition, books, and fees.

“This commitment to our team members reinforces our belief that they are the lifeblood of our current and future success," said John R. Tyson, the company's executive vice president and chief sustainability officer. "Providing equity and opportunity to every single member of our team is part of our goal to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work."

Since 2016, Upward Academy, an onsite adult education program has provided free ESL, GED, citizenship, financial and digital literacy classes to frontline employees.

Upward Academy is currently offered at 46 Tyson locations, including its turkey plant in Storm Lake, Iowa.

With the addition of the online curriculum, all workers, including thousands in metro Sioux City, will now have access to nearly 200 learning programs provided by dozens of institutions of higher learning.

In metro Sioux City, Tyson employs over 4,500 people at its flagship beef plant in Dakota City, its fresh meats division headquarters in Dakota Dunes and its cold storage site in Sioux City.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tyson to further empower their team members to pursue career pathways that will help them open the doors to their dreams,” Guild CEO Rachel Romer Carlson said. “Tyson’s free education and upskilling program is enhancing its commitment to creating a top work environment and a workplace of growth.”

An online portal will provide Tyson employees with access to curriculum and courses covering foundational skills, career certificates and academic degrees.

Tyson said free education is the latest example of the company's investment in its workforces. The company has spent more than $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for its hourly workforce last year. In addition, it is piloting subsidized and onsite childcare, as well as seven free, near-site health centers.

A growing number of Tyson production facilities also are offering more flexible work schedules.

Additionally, the company noted it recently committed more than $1 million to support its many immigrant team members .The Tyson Immigration Partnership (TIP), which serves 40 facilities in 14 states, helps provide team members with legal services needed to acquire U.S. citizenship.

Tyson's U.S.-based workforce is comprised of team members from more than 160 countries who collectively speak more than 50 languages.

