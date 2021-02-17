Tyson Foods to offer workers up to four hours pay to get COVID-19 vaccinations

DAKOTA CITY — Frontline workers at the Tyson Foods beef plant in Dakota City would be eligible for up to four hours of regular pay for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the company announced Wednesday.
The incentive is available for employees who are vaccinated outside of work hours from an external source. Last month, Tyson also announced it would offer the vaccines to workers at its own onsite clinics through the Matrix Medical Network, as supplies become available.
“This incentive is an additional way we can encourage our frontline workers to receive the vaccination, which we believe is another important protective measure,” Johanna Söderström, Tyson executive vice president and chief human resources officer, said in a statement. "We’re ready to vaccinate more of our people, especially through the free, on-site vaccination program we’ve developed, however, vaccine availability continues to vary by state,"
While vaccinations will not be a requirement of employment, Tyson has said it is "strongly encouraging" its employees to get shots.
Through its partnership with Matrix Medical Network, the company said it's educating its over 120,000 U.S. workers about the vaccines and is working with local and state health officials as well as approved vaccine providers to access doses
Tyson, the largest employer in metro Sioux City, has over 4,500 workers in Dakota City, the world's largest beef processing plant.
In Nebraska and Iowa, frontline meatpacking workers fall into Tier 2 of the state and county's IB priority group. Siouxland District Health is currently holding clinics for Woodbury County residents in Tier 1, which includes ages 65 and over, first responders, K-12 teachers and child care workers.
Hundreds of Tyson workers nationwide have already been vaccinated, primarily those who work in health services or are 65 or older. The company said it expects 1,000 more workers in Illinois, Missouri and Virginia to get the vaccine this week.
Thousands of workers at Tyson and other meat-packing plants, have contracted COVID-19, in factories where employees work closely together on processing lines.
The Dakota City plant, just across the Nebraska border from Sioux City, shut down in early May after hundreds of its 4,500 workers tested positive for the virus. Tyson temporarily idled several other plants, including pork facilities in Storm Lake, Columbus Junction, and Perry, Iowa, and Madison, Nebraska, after hundreds of workers were infected.
In late July, the meatpacker launched weekly coronavirus testing of workers across all of its 140 facilities.
Tyson Foods has invested more than $540 million into providing its U.S. facilities with new safety and protective health measures during the pandemic.
These measures have included temperature scanners, workplace dividers, additional team member pay and benefits, an expanded health services staff and on-site testing. Tyson now has 600 health care staff members; 200 of those are nurses and administration staff hired in 2020.