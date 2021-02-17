Tyson Foods to offer workers up to four hours pay to get COVID-19 vaccinations

DAKOTA CITY — Frontline workers at the Tyson Foods beef plant in Dakota City would be eligible for up to four hours of regular pay for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the company announced Wednesday.

The incentive is available for employees who are vaccinated outside of work hours from an external source. Last month, Tyson also announced it would offer the vaccines to workers at its own onsite clinics through the Matrix Medical Network, as supplies become available.

“This incentive is an additional way we can encourage our frontline workers to receive the vaccination, which we believe is another important protective measure,” Johanna Söderström, Tyson executive vice president and chief human resources officer, said in a statement. "We’re ready to vaccinate more of our people, especially through the free, on-site vaccination program we’ve developed, however, vaccine availability continues to vary by state,"

While vaccinations will not be a requirement of employment, Tyson has said it is "strongly encouraging" its employees to get shots.

Through its partnership with Matrix Medical Network, the company said it's educating its over 120,000 U.S. workers about the vaccines and is working with local and state health officials as well as approved vaccine providers to access doses