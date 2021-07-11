Tyson puts support behind national cattle disease traceability systems

Tyson, on the other hand, said their involvement with the program was because they believe in a national traceability program that can accurately trace disease before they become outbreaks.

“We believe CattleTrace can help to reduce the risk that animal disease poses to the U.S. cattle supply, while also protecting our industry’s access to important export markets, which can quickly be compromised in the event of an animal health issue. We rely on independent farmers and ranchers to purchase our livestock from and encourage them to become members of CattleTrace,” Tyson said in an email statement about the move.

While UHF RFID tags are the goal in the eyes of CattleTrace and many other disease traceability experts, Grund said CattleTrace is working with any and all producers who want to be part of the movement, regardless of technology.

“There are certain areas that are entrenched that are in low-frequency technology,” he said.

In the future, Grund said he hopes more partnerships like the one with Tyson can help open the doors to financial incentives to get RFID technology widespread in the industry.

“If we look at the auction market sector, that’s been one where UHF technology is getting incorporated and its moving faster than ever before,” he said.