Unemployment climbs in Nebraska

Unemployment rates continue to climb statewide in November.

According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska’s unemployment rate was 2.5% last month, up from 2.4% in both October and November 2021.

The rate ranks as the fifth-lowest in the country.

The rising unemployment rate appears to be due to more people entering the labor force, at least on a year-over-year basis.

Compared with October, November had 1,299 more people unemployed and 1,276 fewer people employed. Compared with November 2021, there were 1,673 more people unemployed but 6,855 more people employed.

The number of filled jobs also increased. There were 2,554 more filled jobs in November than in October, and 29,117 more filled jobs than in November 2021.

“Total nonfarm employment reached another record high of 1,048,406 in November,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. “This is the second consecutive month of record nonfarm employment in Nebraska.”

In the Lincoln area, the November unemployment rate was 2.1%, up from 2% in October and 1.6% in November 2021.

The number of unemployed people grew 139 from October and 939 compared with last year, while the number of employed people grew 428 over the month and 1,863 over the year.

The number of filled jobs in the Lincoln area grew 1,419 from October and 5,375 from November 2021.

The state and local unemployment rates continued to be well below the national rate, which was 3.7% in November.

