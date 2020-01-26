United Real Estate Solutions announces production awards
SIOUX CITY – Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions Inc., presented production awards to the company’s top producers at their annual awards breakfast. Thirty people received honors for their work in 2019.

Those earning Bronze Awards were Mike Borschuk, Peggy Christensen, Donna Gates, Greg Gregerson, Scott Miller, Brooke Pedersen and Patti Robinson.

The Silver Award went to Erin Hoekstra of NAI United. Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker, Judy Clayton and Cyndi Unger.

The Platinum Award was presented to Paula Brown, Eric Hoak, Mick Morgan, Bob Patton, Nick Tramp, Mike Wojcik and Kuen Yeh. Claiming the Diamond Award was Sheryl Ford.

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors for 2019, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Chuck Burnett, Liz Deurloo, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin, Lee Quade and Adam Stokes, as well as Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United. The company’s Top Residential Producer Award for 2019 went to Joe Krage. Nathan Connelly earned the Top Commercial Producer Award.

