SIOUX CITY -- United Way of Siouxland announced the recipients of its Funding Opportunity to Connect and Uplift Siouxland (FOCUS) Grants and honored top business supporters at the third annual Leadership Awards Luncheon last month at Delta Hotels in South Sioux City.
The purpose of the FOCUS Grant program is to offer one-time grants between $20,000 and $50,000 to eligible nonprofit organizations in Siouxland as a way to provide support to programs and initiatives working to correct issues negatively impacting the community.
Recipients of the 2019 FOCUS Grants are:
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, Program: Y-Club Before and After School Care
Amount: $25,000
Y-Club will provide before and after school care for children in kindergarten through fifth grade at Dakota Valley School District and will incorporate participants from South Dakota’s area of North Siouxland.
The purpose of Y-Club is to address the need for before- and after-school care, which currently does not exist, while offering a program that allows children to be socially, emotionally, academically and physically prepared to succeed in school. Funding will go toward startup costs for this new program.
Lila Mae’s House, Program: Lila Mae’s House
Amount: $20,000
Funding will be used to hire case managers who will be qualified to provide specific education, support and referrals to women who have been sex trafficked.
Seven women at a time will live in the house for approximately two years to experience healing, safety, self-sufficiency, mental wellness and life skills.
Plains Area Mental Health, Program: Mental Health First Aid
Amount: $20,000
Mental Health First Aid will provide training by a certified instructor to the community of Le Mars and Sioux City/Siouxland. This training will give folks the knowledge of signs, symptoms and risk factors of mental illnesses.
The training will work to decrease stigma and bring awareness to the local and rural community. It will target school faculty, hospital staff, local businesses, first responders, law enforcement, and any other interested parties. Funding will be used to send Plains Area Mental Health employees to classes across the country to become certified instructors in Mental Health First Aid so they can give trainings to the Siouxland populous.
The Warming Shelter, Program: Bridge the Gap
Amount: $12,500
Funding will go toward a new Outreach Coordinator (part-time employee) who will meet with the residents at the shelter to map out a plan to move folks from the emergency shelter to a more stable residence. The coordinator can transport, be an advocate for, and mentor people who need the assistance in gaining skills and employment to support long-term success.
FOCUS Grant recipients will report their results back to United Way over the course of two years. United Way is able to have this opportunity to make an even bigger impact on the Siouxland area through this grant process because of the ongoing support of the community.
The following businesses were recognized at the luncheon for their outstanding contributions to United Way:
- 2019 Major Business of the Year: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
- 2019 Medium Business of the Year: CMBA Architects
- 2019 Small Business of the Year: Heritage Bank
- 2018 Most Improved Campaign of the Year: Tyson Fresh Meats
United Way also recognized the Outstanding Services Professional of the year. This individual is nominated and must work for one of United Way’s partner agencies. A volunteer committee selects a winner based their merit and commitment to the community. This year’s award was presented to Andrea Paret of Mary J. Treglia Community House.
The upcoming campaign will officially kick off on Aug. 15 at CNOS Fieldhouse / United Sports Academy.
To learn more about United Way of Siouxland, call 255-3551 or visit www.unitedwaysiouxland.com.