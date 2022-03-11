United Way awards $76,250 for local youth programs

SIOUX CITY -- United Way of Siouxland’s Women United has awarded $76,250 to seven programs benefiting local youth.

The one-time Program Grants, announced last week, include:

-- $2,499 to Camp High Hopes to replace aging lifeguarding supplies and archery equipment to help campers gain confidence, learn new life skills, overcome perceived limitations, achieve personal goals and and build relationships.

-- $1,979 grant to the Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School (STARS) to purchase therapeutic riding equipment for activities and class games to help riders work on coping skills, emotional regulation and life skills.

-- $2,363 grant to Siouxland Mental Health to replace broken and aged play therapy items used daily by therapists to help children build self-esteem,

self-confidence, and decrease the symptoms associated with their individual diagnoses.

-- $782 grant to the Pier Center for Autism to help purchase feeding therapy equipment to assist clients in the development of normal, effective eating patterns and behaviors so they can expand the variety of foods they eat and feed themselves in a home environment.

Recipients of this year's Brighter Futures Grants, include:

-- $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland to help fund its New Horizons program. The program provides training and real-life experiences in the areas of career identification, searching, applying, and interviewing for a job. Participants also learn time and money management skills and grow their commitment to leadership and volunteerism in the community.

-- $23,625 to Girls Inc. to help fund its Toolbox: Giving Girls Skills for Life program, which introduce girls to skilled trades, with the intention of making skilled trades less intimidating for girls and to ensure they consider skilled trades as a career option.

-- $40,000 to the Crittenton Center to renovate and update a space for foster care youth. By updating and increasing the space in their current kitchen, the center will be able to expand their life skills training program to improve their overall health, reduce the likelihood of homelessness, and help them begin to live independently.

