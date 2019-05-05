SIOUX CITY -- United Way of Siouxland has announced the funding of 30 programs and initiatives that will positively impact issues people in Siouxland are facing. United Way is dedicated to allocating funds for solutions that will lead to a thriving community where everyone is able to lead a quality life.
The volunteers, chaired by Nicole Berner with US Bank, are listed below by teams.
2019-20 Community Impact Volunteers
- Nicole Berner, US Bank – Chair
- Jason Rasmus, Wells Fargo – Vice Chair
Health Team
- Leslie Heying, MedTouch – Health Chair
- DeAnna Henning, Purina Animal Nutrition, LLC
- Sharla Mozer, Siouxland Federal Credit Union
- Ken Creech, Briar Cliff University
- April Leigh, Dunes Surgical Hospital
- Theresa Pederson, empirical technology, inc.
- Rita Donnelly, Sioux City Police Department
- David Miller, US Bank
- Seth Thiele, Wells Fargo
Education Team
- Lisa Bertrand, Tyson Foods, Inc. – Education Chair
- Jane Arnold, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's
- Liz Determan, Northwest AEA
- Erin Edlund, Morningside College
- Nicole Garber, PREMIER Bankcard
- Carmen Guerrero, PREMIER Bankcard
- Dianna Menefee, Central Bank
- Samantha Menke, The Pride Group
- Aaron Beutler, United Way of Siouxland
Financial Stability Team
- Heather Daly, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center – Financial Stability Chair
- Wendy Brame, Briar Cliff University
- Amanda Davis, US Bank
- Nick Hegarty, Primebank
- Aron Hoffmeier, Great West Casualty Co.
- Pam McNaughton, MidAmerican Energy Company
- Kevin Owens, Heritage Bank
- Amy Patterson, Five Star Call Center
- Joey Salmon, Primebank
- Bryan Marshall, United Way of Siouxland
United Way of Siouxland partners with local agencies throughout the area, all collaborating to maximize the results in specific focus areas identified as the most urgent needs and concerns in the community.
The following is a breakdown of the funding for fiscal year 2019-2020 for programs and services – the awards listed do not include dollars directly designated to agency partners or United Way direct services.
- HOPES - Crittenton Center, $26,984
- Parent Education - Lutheran Services in Iowa, $15,570
- Outpatient Therapy for Victims of Abuse & Violence - Boys and Girls Home & Family Services, $87,210
- Healthy & Safe Families - Catholic Charities, $124,000
- Summer Program - The ARC of Woodbury County, $14,500
- Wellness Programs - Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, $59,214
- Prevention & Anti-Bullying Efforts - Siouxland CARES, $36,435
- Enhancing Lifestyles of Older Adults - Siouxland Center for Active Generations, $42,500
- Safety for All Residents - Council on Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence, $118,343
- Beyond the Bell Jump Start - Kindergarten Preparedness, $26,359
- Imagination Library - Age Appropriate Books for 0-5 Years Old, $35,000
- Nurturing Environment & Daycare - Mary Elizabeth Child Care & Preschool, $75,500
- Age Appropriate Development Program - Native American Child Care Center, $45,000
- Preschool & Child Care - Stella Sanford Child Development Center, $72,695
- Mentoring Youth - Big Brothers Big Sisters, $90,000
- After School Program – Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland, $100,000
- Strong Youth - Mid America Council, Boy Scouts of America, $37,015
- Leadership Experience - Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, $23,136
- Delinquency Prevention - Sanford Center, $113,274
- After School/Summer Program - Girls Inc., $126,000
- Youth Programs - Mary J. Treglia Community House, $45,000
- Iowa Reading Corps. - K – 3rd Grade Level Reading Proficiency, $42,400
- Summer Camp - Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, $27,500
- Emergency Services - American Red Cross, $94,790
- Basic Needs - Siouxland Family Community Center, $30,015
- Economic Stability Resources - Center for Siouxland, $100,000
- EITC Outreach - Tax Preparation Assistance, $20,000
- Immigration & Translation Services - Mary J. Treglia Community House, $86,932
- Pathway of Hope - Salvation Army, $54,000
- Economic/Emotional Stability - Women Aware, $37,857