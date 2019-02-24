SIOUX CITY -- United Way of Siouxland's 2018-19 campaign exceeded its fundraising goal by around $20,000, raising a total of $3.46 million.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the 2018-2019 campaign chairs for the United Way of Siouxland,” said campaign co-chair Darin Daby with U.S. Bank. “Diane and I have always known we live in a generous community, but we are in awe at the incredible financial support from businesses, individuals and families. Last year United Way of Siouxland was able to provide more than 42,000 services through 74 local programs. Thanks to everyone’s generosity during this campaign, we can do even more in the key areas of health, education and financial stability.”
United Way officials said the nonprofit organization is dedicated to solving critical issues in the community, investing in accountable programming and leveraging the collective power of the tri-state region.
"The impact these dollars will have is being felt every day," United Way of Siouxland President Heather Hennings said. "Together, we’re seeing positive changes; more children are ready for kindergarten and have the skills both socially and academically to succeed in life and more people across our community are gaining health and financially stability.”
A team of nearly 30 volunteers reviews program effectiveness in order to allocate United Way funds among programs that are having the greatest impact on the health, education and financial stability of every person in the community.