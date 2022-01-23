UnityPoint Health to open child care center at Sioux City hospital

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s has been awarded a $993,750 grant from Gov. Kim Reynolds' Future Ready Iowa initiative to assist in the development of onsite childcare for UnityPoint employees.

UnityPoint plans to retrofit current office space into a childcare center for employees with children ages 0-5. The center will provide 56 childcare slots during hours that support staff at the hospital.

Local leaders noted that many healthcare workers work 12 hour shifts that are not covered by traditional childcare facilities. Not only will the childcare center create availability in the community, but it will also serve as a way to attract and retain nurses and other clinical staff to a rural area where there is a chronic nursing shortage, they said.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this benefit to our team members here at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s,” Chief Operating Officer Corey Snider said in a statement. “We wouldn’t be able to make it happen without this assistance from the governor, and we are so grateful for her partnership.

"We hope that this childcare facility will help to alleviate some of the stress that our team members have had to endure, especially over the past couple of years. As they show up daily to care for the Siouxland community, they deserve peace of mind knowing that their children are safe and cared for.”

Work on this project is set to begin in the first quarter of this year, with the opening planned for the second quarter.

State officials recently announced the awarding of $36.6 million in grants to child care projects, with the goal of opening 5,200 new slots for kids.

"These are more than just buildings. They are the physical reminders of the thousands of lives that will be enriched,

Reynolds said in her condition of the state speech. "And it’s not just the children—it’s also the lives of parents empowered to go to work knowing their child is cared for."

Bright Start Daycare & Preschool in Hull, a Northwest Iowa center Reynolds highlighted in her speech, will receive an $885,000 grant to add 46 spots. According to the announcement, the center now has a waitlist of 67 children.

An estimated 23% of Iowans live in areas without sufficient child care support. In rural parts of the state, that number is around 35%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0