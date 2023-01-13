UNO chancellor named a director of Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's Omaha branch

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has announced the appointment of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s chancellor to its Omaha branch’s board of directors.

Joanne Li will serve a three-year term on the board.

In the role, Li and fellow directors will meet to discuss economic and financial developments and business conditions.

Li said in a prepared statement that the Omaha branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City plays a vital role in Nebraska’s economic future. “I consider it an honor and a privilege to serve alongside such outstanding leaders,” she said.

Li has served as chancellor since July 2021.

Since 2001, Li has been a chartered financial analyst. She earned a doctorate from Florida State University in finance with a support area in econometrics.

