 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

UNO chancellor named a director of Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's Omaha branch

  • 0

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has announced the appointment of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s chancellor to its Omaha branch’s board of directors.

Joanne Li will serve a three-year term on the board.

In the role, Li and fellow directors will meet to discuss economic and financial developments and business conditions.

Li said in a prepared statement that the Omaha branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City plays a vital role in Nebraska’s economic future. “I consider it an honor and a privilege to serve alongside such outstanding leaders,” she said.

Li has served as chancellor since July 2021.

Since 2001, Li has been a chartered financial analyst. She earned a doctorate from Florida State University in finance with a support area in econometrics.

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bowman joins KTIV News

Bowman joins KTIV News

SIOUX CITY -- KTIV News 4 announced this past week that Jessica Bowman is joining Matt Breen as an evening anchor for KTIV News 4.

Watch Now: Related Video

How likely are you to be audited this tax season?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News