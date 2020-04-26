USD chemistry department develops hand sanitizer for campus use

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota department of chemistry has developed its own sanitizer and is distributing it on the campus in Vermillion.

The team is led by the chemistry department's NMR specialist Aravind Baride, research assistant professor Anjaneyulu Putta, research associate Bruce Gray and laboratory storekeeper Anthony Solbach.

The research team wanted to develop hand sanitizer partly to keep their lab equipment in optimal working order, and also to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Switching the equipment off for several months is not a good option if we want it to work well after this crisis is over," Gray said. "Our department chair, Andy Sykes, asked our team to come up with some method to protect ourselves from potentially spreading the virus as we interact with these instruments."

After realizing the university already had access to the raw ingredients, the team created a hand sanitizer and incorporated it into their protocol to keep the typical contact surfaces disinfected.