USD chemistry department develops hand sanitizer for campus use

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota department of chemistry has developed its own sanitizer and is distributing it on the campus in Vermillion.
The team is led by the chemistry department's NMR specialist Aravind Baride, research assistant professor Anjaneyulu Putta, research associate Bruce Gray and laboratory storekeeper Anthony Solbach.
The research team wanted to develop hand sanitizer partly to keep their lab equipment in optimal working order, and also to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Switching the equipment off for several months is not a good option if we want it to work well after this crisis is over," Gray said. "Our department chair, Andy Sykes, asked our team to come up with some method to protect ourselves from potentially spreading the virus as we interact with these instruments."
After realizing the university already had access to the raw ingredients, the team created a hand sanitizer and incorporated it into their protocol to keep the typical contact surfaces disinfected.
"Our sanitizer is similar to commercial alcohol-based hand products. It’s at least 70 percent alcohol by volume with one to two percent glycerin and the rest is water," Gray said. "When we have to interact with one of these instruments, we disinfect our hands with this solution before and after we use it."
The team started producing the sanitizer in early March -- right around the time when retailers began to experience acute shortages of hand sanitizer -- and began distributing it about three weeks ago.
Other university employees saw this as an opportunity to distribute the disinfectant to the USD community.
Kevin O’Kelley, assistant vice president of research compliance, said USD President Sheila K. Gestring reached out to him asking if the chemistry department had the ability to make large batches of the hand sanitizer to distribute throughout campus.
“Once we were able to determine that the university had enough ingredients to make 40 gallons of sanitizer, we set up a distribution system,” O’Kelley said.
“Roughly two gallons of hand sanitizer has been distributed every day to the Muenster University Center information desk,” O’Kelley said. “USD has given out about 20 gallons of hand sanitizer, four ounces at a time.”
Due to limited supply, the hand sanitizer is only available to USD students, faculty and staff.
