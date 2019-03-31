VERMILLION, S.D. -- Starting next semester, there will be no physical outlet to buy college textbooks on campus at the University of South Dakota or in the city of Vermillion.
The university will end its relationship with Barnes & Noble, the bookstore currently serving campus with a location inside the Muenster University Center on June 1. Charlie's, a USD-owned-and-operated store that specializes in apparel and USD-branded merchandise, will take over the former B&N space, but won't stock textbooks.
This will be the second Charlie's location; the first is in downtown Vermillion.
In lieu of a brick-and-mortar bookstore, the college will implement a new online network, alled Akademos, where students can buy books and see various price points, Students can go to Charlie's for assistance ordering books through Akademos as needed.
Akademos bills itself as a platform to help students save money on textbooks, which have become notoriously costly in recent years. It counts the University of Oklahoma as another college partner. Its website claims it has helped students save more than $88.8 million on books.
USD Public Relations Officer Hailie Warren said Akademos will allow students to buy books on the same site where professors list required or recommended books.
"It almost has a similar look to Amazon," she said. Students can log in to the site with the same login they already use for their USD student account, and there they will see the books they need for their upcoming courses.
There used to be two stores in Vermillion where students could pick up textbooks: Barnes & Noble and Discount Textbooks. The latter, located immediately across the street from the campus, folded last fall.
Scott Pohlson, vice president of enrollment, marketing and university relations at USD, said if there is any drawback to having textbooks solely available online, it is the fact that students buying their books at the last minute suddenly find themselves at a disadvantage -- shipping textbooks can take days.
"The only concern so far that's been voiced is, 'What about the student that waits until after the first day of class or the second day of class to buy the books?'" Pohlson said. "I mean, that's the downside to not having physical books, you just can't walk over to the bookstore and buy a book."
But, stragglers aside, Pohlson said the school hopes the new online system will benefit students. Akademos lists book prices for both new, used and rental books, as well as the prices listed on Amazon.
"We know who our biggest competitor is, it's Amazon. We know it. So, let's just put it out there," Pohlson said.
Akademos does not give specific dollar figures for how much a student is expected to save using its system, given such numbers could be difficult to project: a late-edition science textbook would likely be multiple times the price of, say, a secondhand anthology of Edgar Allan Poe.
But the website, Pohlson said, projects savings of as much as 60 percent for students. It also allows professors to see how costly required textbooks are, for what that's worth.
In its tuition and fees estimate, the university pegs total textbook expenditures per student at as high as $1,200 per year, though Pohlson said many, or most, students don't actually pay that price for their books.
USD sophomore criminal justice major Taran Hunt, for one, probably won't miss the physical books on the shelf, because he already uses e-textbooks rather than print. Most students he knows, when they buy textbooks, use Amazon or discount textbook websites like Chegg.
"I prefer it to be online anyway," Hunt said. "Honestly it's a lot easier to use. I see carrying it in a laptop much more accessible than carrying multiple books. First semester, I carried about five books around to each class."
Many first- and second-year students would buy their books and supplies at the campus Barnes & Noble. By their third, fourth and further academic years, students tend to buy via online outlets, seeking a discount on textbooks that can run into the hundreds of dollars each.
"(On-campus book sales) were more on the first- and second-year students than they were upperclassmen, and even a lot more in the first semester of a student's career at USD," Pohlson said.
The Journal's Justin Wan contributed to this article.