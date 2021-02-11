 Skip to main content
USD renews program matching students with businesses affected by COVID-19
USD renews program matching students with businesses affected by COVID-19

COVID-19 USD business students

Venky Venkatachalam, professor and dean of the Beacom School of Business at the University of South Dakota, worked with faculty members to develop Coyote Business Consulting Group. The university has launched a second phase of the free service, which pairs teams of students with businesses seeking help dealing with challenges created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business has kicked off a second session of a program that helps businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

The service, known as the Coyote Business Consulting Group, is offered free to all businesses in South Dakota and throughout the region.

The student-centered initiative that was launched in 2020 during the first outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak. The program also provides students an opportunity to receive academic credits, financial support and real-world experience.

“The first session of Coyote Business Consulting Group was incredibly successful for both the businesses we helped and our students, so it was very important for us to continue the program,” said Venky Venkatachalam, dean of the USD Beacom School of Business. "Student teams, under the guidance of faculty advisors help businesses solve a critical problem for their organization."

Cheryl Bartlett, founder of Harvest Winds LLC. said working with the Coyote Business Consulting Group was a great experience for her business.

"They took the time to listen to what our needs were and what we wanted to see happen with the consultants,'' Bartlett said. "The research that they did was exceptional and relevant to our business. I feel that any business at any level would benefit from this program.”

To participate in the program, businesses had to complete at proposal form outlining the scope of their project by last Friday.

A select number of projects will be chosen, and businesses will be notified of their acceptance into the program by Feb. 19. The project engagement will begin March 1.

