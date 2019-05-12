STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Walmarts in Storm Lake and Le Mars are undergoing renovations and upgrades, including some high-tech systems to better accommodate online orders.
In Storm Lake, the old tile flooring was replaced with polished concrete; the store was re-painted and some signage replaced; fitting rooms were redone with lighted mirrors; a new electronics display was added; a 16-foot "pickup tower" was installed; and the store now has an online grocery pickup area. Renovations to the concluded in late March.
The Le Mars Walmart will get a remodel and a pickup tower later this summer. Sioux City's Floyd Boulevard Walmart was the first in Iowa to get a tower two years ago.
The tower, conveniently positioned at the front of the store, allows customers to pick up items they've purchased online, which are quickly delivered to them via a chute-like system. In the old online order pickup system, customers had to go to the back of the store to pickup online orders.
In the online grocery pickup area, customers who've purchased grocery items online can drive up to a designated parking area and Walmart employees will load the groceries into their vehicles.
"That's a big time-saver for the customer," Storm Lake store manager Jarib Johnson said.
Customers, he said, are starting to warm up to the idea of ordering products before they get into the store.
"Right at first it was a little slow, but it's definitely picking up -- this week alone we probably have almost 80 orders so far," Johnson said. "You could order your groceries watching TV at 8 o'clock tonight and pick your groceries up on a time slot that you select tomorrow, and you literally spend 5 minutes or less."
Walmart has spent $37.2 million this year on "new technologies and upgrades to stores throughout Iowa," according to a news release from the company -- each store gets $3 to $4 million for renovations.
"A good chunk of money is invested into every store, just to make sure they look bright and fit for the future," Johnson said.
The largest retailer in the U.S., the Bentonville, Arkansas-based chain has weathered a steep decline in the brick-and-mortar retail sector better than many of its rivals -- it reported more than $500 billion in revenues for 2018. That year, Walmart reported a 44 percent increase in e-commerce sales.
The trend toward e-commerce has eroded many competing brick-and-mortar stores, and some big names -- Shopko and Payless ShoeSource among them -- are disappearing completely.
Twenty-one of Iowa's Walmarts are getting autonomous floor scrubbers, while 16 are getting "FAST" freight unloaders, which helps scan and sort items coming off the truck.
Tiffany Wilson, a director of communications at Walmart for the west, said the online-oriented amenities have been well-received by customers.
"Pickup towers have been really popular," she said. The store this year expects to install roughly 1,000 more pickup towers throughout the U.S., she said. "We know that speed and convenience are really important to our customers."
The automated nature of the pickup towers and online grocery pickup areas can be deceiving -- Walmart employees still have to load the tower from the back end and load up customers' cars during grocery pickup.
"They're not replacing people or replacing jobs," Wilson said. "They still require people -- what it does for our associates is, it allows them to spend more time working with customers and spend more time on the sales floor."
Automated floor scrubbers and the FAST unloaders, which do to some extent replace human labor, allow employees to up-skill and focus on the kinds of work robots can't do well, Wilson said.
"Those sorts of things are automating tasks or pieces of work, rather than entire jobs, so that our associates -- it takes some of the routine work out of the job. So it does change the job, but it's not replacing people," she said. "These are typically things that we struggle to find and retain associates to do."