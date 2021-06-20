WATCH NOW: After 70 years, Levine Cleaners, sole dry cleaner in South Sioux City, to close its doors

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Al and Carol Levine are very ready to bid farewell to the summer heat in their non-air-conditioned dry cleaning shop in South Sioux City.

After 70 years in business, Levine Cleaners is set to close July 30 -- "if not before," said Carol Levine, 75. The couple would like to retreat to the air conditioning as soon as possible.

"The hotter it is, every day I have to get up -- I just want it to be over," she added.

The shop at 2116 Dakota Ave. remains open now for only one reason: so that customers can pick up their dry cleaning and repaired clothing before the couple turns the keys over to the building's new owner.

They stopped accepting cleaning and repair jobs some time ago -- Al ran his last load of dry-cleaning on June 11 -- and they want all the pants and coats and gowns and shirts picked up as soon as possible.

They've done their best to reach out to the people who need to pick up their cleaning. It's not exactly an easy process.

"(Sometimes) the phone's disconnected, or I wrote the number wrong, or they told me the wrong number -- I've found some on Facebook," Carol said.