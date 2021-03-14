WATCH NOW: Copper Flats, new apartments in an old downtown building, begin leasing

Beyond these features, however, nearly everything in the building is brand new. Apartments have washers and dryers, dishwashers, quartz countertops and central air; there's a secure room for packages and secured entryways, with an intercom system that lets residents know a visitor has arrived. Rent ranges from $775 to $1,250 per month.

"It was a complete renovation, and we did utilize historic tax credits. So -- we did all new infrastructure, so all new plumbing, new electrical, new roofs -- everything in it, ultimately, is new, except for historic things that we wanted to keep," Stavneak said.

The total cost of the project was around $5.5 million.

Like the Bluebird Flats (Commerce Building), few of the apartments in the Copper Flats are totally identical, due partly to the fact that they were carved out space in an old building that wasn't originally apartments.

Tenants in the Copper Flats have direct access to the downtown's skywalk system and, via the skywalks, the downtown parking ramps, where they can park their vehicles for a fee. There's also a rooftop patio that offers residents a panoramic view of the downtown.