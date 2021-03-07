WATCH NOW: Fareway launches new online grocery shopping program

SIOUX CITY -- The Fareway grocery store chain has launched a new online shopping program that enables customers to shop for groceries without leaving their car.

The Boone, Iowa-based chain had been developing and testing an online shopping program for several years, Fareway Executive Vice President Garrett S. Piklapp wrote in an email to the Journal. The program was launched in early January and the rollout process is expected to last several months -- some Fareway locations have yet to implement it.

All of Sioux City's Fareway stores and the Sergeant Bluff location are available as online-pickup locations.

To use the program, customers visit shop.fareway.com or use the Fareway app, select a store and time slot, fill up a virtual basket with the desired products, pay and select a pick-up window. A Fareway employee brings the groceries to the customer's car. There is no fee on orders over $100, but there is a $5 fee on orders under $100.

Customers are able to add some special requests to their orders -- for example, they can specify whether they want green-ish or ripe bananas.