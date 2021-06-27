WATCH NOW: Former Metz Baking Co. plant rehabilitated by Sioux City developer

The facility changed hands repeatedly during the last three decades and was, at various points, owned by a succession of the country's largest baked-goods conglomerates. Seven years have passed since the last batch of fresh bread left the plant.

Ben Murphy, a partner in Koskovich & Murphy, said the 74-year-old building was in need of some TLC when he and business partner Paul Koskovich acquired it. They stripped out everything, from the stained ceilings to the "miles and miles" of pipes to the red clay tile flooring, keeping only the bare structure. Most of the bakery equipment was already gone.

"The bones were really good with that building, it just -- it kind of was let go," Murphy said. "So we went in there and obviously demo-ed pretty much everything. Everything from the roof, to re-doing the brickwork, tuckpointing, to painting, new parking lots, landscaping. Completely doing a new facelift on the whole façade and interior."

The exterior was painted gray, and the original Art Deco "Old Home Bread" signage removed from the outside. Murphy said they kept the vintage metal letters, which at one time were lit with neon, and they're planning on using them on the inside as a decorative element.