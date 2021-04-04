WATCH NOW: Gem of a new location: Greenberg's Jewelers moves Sioux City store to Sunnybrook site

Greenberg's has additional locations in Sioux Falls, Iowa City, Omaha, Ankeny and West Des Moines.

Prior to the move, Greenberg's was one of the few remaining original tenants of the Southern Hills Mall. Like many Sioux City retailers of its era, Greenberg's had a spot in the mall on the day it opened in March 1980, and the store did business in the mall for more than 40 years.

One of the original selling points of shopping malls in the mid-late 20th century was that customers could comfortably mill about from store to store in an indoor, climate-controlled environment, even in the dead of winter, in the blistering summer heat or during a rainstorm. Cities nationwide, including Sioux City, frantically sought shopping malls in the 1960s and 1970s to replace their fading downtown retail districts.

But in the last decade or so, retailers have increasingly clamored for locations where their front door is outside, so that customers don't have to trudge from their vehicle in the parking lot through long mall corridors to reach the store they planned to visit. The Sunnybrook and Lakeport Commons shopping districts on the southeastern end of Sioux City sprung up in the 2000s to fill that void.

Greenberg's noted the easy access to their new front door in their promotional materials.