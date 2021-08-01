WATCH NOW: Kalins celebrating 100 years of heating and cooling in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Kalins Indoor Comfort, the Sioux City-based heating and air conditioning provider, hits the century mark this year.
"By the way, I'm not 100 years old," joked Bruce Kalin, the third generation of the Kalin family to run the firm, which employs more than 60 people across its three locations and installs roughly 700 furnaces and air conditioners in the region each year. They service thousands of systems each year.
The firm held a series of celebratory events this summer, including an employee party and golf tournament in July -- the office was closed down for half a day for the first time in memory.
On Aug. 7, Kalins will host an open house with a "carnival atmosphere" that's open to customers and the community. In September, Kalin's is planning to host a business luncheon with a special guest speaker.
And in the three communities Kalin serves -- Sioux City, Vermillion, South Dakota and Yankton, South Dakota -- Kalins held "medallion hunts" with daily clues to find a 100-year commemorative medallion, hidden on public property in each of the communities. The lucky medallion-finders received a free air conditioner from Kalin's.
The Yankton medallion was found this spring by a man whose air conditioning had been broken down for some time. The Vermillion and Sioux City medallions were likewise found by individuals who needed help with their air conditioning systems.
The Norfolk Furnace Company
Kalin's traces its history back to 1921, when Bruce Kalin's grandfather, Jacob Kalin, along with other businessmen (notably A.J. Galinsky, a patriarch of the Galinsky family), took control of the Sioux City Foundry and Boiler Company. The foundry, among the oldest businesses in the city, had gone into receivership that year.
Jacob Kalin, who was born in Russia in July 1886 and came to Sioux City in 1903, was head of the Norfolk Furnace Company, a division of the foundry. It's unclear where the Norfolk name came from.
Norfolk's cast-iron furnaces, manufactured at the Sioux City Foundry, were reportedly quite durable -- Bruce Kalin said that some of them are still in service, albeit with major modifications that enable them to run on natural gas rather than coal. Jacob Kalin was also a pioneer in getting residential gas heat in Sioux City.
"There's still many of those out in the community, they've been converted to gas over the years," Bruce Kalin said. "Sometimes they're referred to as the 'octopus furnace' because they had these huge ducts, almost like arms, that came off of the furnace."
Kalin's Furnace & Supply Co., as it was then called, was spun off from the foundry in 1947 and moved to 1715 Fourth St., where it remain today. (The company expanded the building in 1967.)
Also in 1947, with forced-air furnaces were becoming the new standard in heating and coal furnaces becoming obsolete, Kalin began selling Lennox furnaces. Sid Kalin, Jacob's son, came into the business around that same time. Among his claims to fame were local TV spots in which he was pushed into a swimming pool. Later ads featured Sid pushing Bruce into a pool.
Sid Kalin, who had been the face of the company for much of the latter half of the 20th century, retired in 1999, when his son Bruce Kalin took over. Sid died in 2009 at age 89.
Air conditioning and new furnace technology
Air conditioning was not widely used until the years following the end of World War II, as the technology remained in its infancy until the middle of the century. It's hard to say when exactly Kalin's began selling and servicing air conditioners -- the earliest known mention of Kalin selling Lennox air conditioners appeared in an advertisement in the Sioux City Journal in the spring of 1954.
Where furnaces had always been a necessity, residential air conditioning was adopted gradually by more and more families during the 1950s and 1960s. The advent of air conditioning was a boon for Kalins, because to add central air conditioning, a home usually needed to have a forced-air furnace system to blow the cold air through the ductwork. Kalin's could furnish and install both.
Flash forward to the summer of 2021, and Kalins was responding to back-to-back service calls for air conditioners. Temperatures in June and July soared well into the 90s, with heat index values sometimes topping 100, and some residents who'd gotten behind on air-conditioner maintenance suffered the consequences when the mercury went up and stayed there.
On one very-hot day in mid-June, Bruce Kalin and his crew responded to a house call for an air conditioner purchased 38 years earlier from Bruce's father by the customer's grandmother.
"These days are kind of hectic right now," Kalin said. "Which we're grateful for -- it's been crazy busy."
Disaster struck the Floyd River-adjacent company in June 1953, when the river flooded well beyond its banks. It was a mess -- the water was strong enough to sweep a heavy iron safe out of the shop, depositing it many blocks away on the opposite end of downtown, Bruce Kalin said, recalling stories told by his father of the flood.
The company did what they could to save their furnace inventory, putting them on blocks in hopes of keeping their supplies above the floodwaters, but it wasn't enough.
"If you called us for an appointment, prior to or during the flood, please call us again as many of our records were lost," Kalins wrote in an ad in the Journal shortly after the 1953 flood began to recede. Kalin's temporarily had to move to an office on Geneva Street (and, of course, they had to order new furnaces) amid the cleanup and recovery.
Bruce Kalin joined the firm in 1976, after graduating from the University of Colorado. In 1983, Kalins opened a second location in Vermillion. They opened a third location in Yankton in 2017.
A revolution in furnaces was underway in the early 1980s, when a new "Pulse" furnace was unveiled by Lennox. Kalin's held a press conference to introduce the furnace to the public in September 1982.
With efficiency rated at 91 to 96 percent, the Pulse furnace was reportedly the biggest leap in furnace technology since the days when natural gas replaced coal. At the time, other furnaces were reportedly 55 to 60 percent efficient. Tom Morton, a Lennox engineer, described the Pulse as "the most revolutionary innovation in the industry" at the 1982 press conference.
The Pulse furnace, which could save a customer as much as 40 percent on their heating bill, was a sensation.
"In those early days, when that Pulse furnace was first invented and we first started installing it, I remember we had literally lists of people waiting to get that furnace installed," Bruce Kalin said.
The Pulse has since been retired, though furnaces on the market today are, in a sense, its descendants -- modern furnaces can achieve efficiency as high as 98 or 99 percent, and provide very even warmth throughout the house. Like the old Norfolk furnaces, Bruce Kalin said there are still early Pulse furnaces in service today.
"It's hard to imagine, when you get to 98 or 99 percent efficient, that it can get any better than that -- but, there's always tweaking that's being done with controls and anything to improve comfort," Bruce Kalin said.
The air-conditioning industry, meanwhile, has been in a state of almost nonstop flux since around the time when Bruce Kalin came to the firm 45 years ago. A succession of different air-conditioner refrigerants (sometimes colloquially referred to as "Freon") have been banned and replaced by a new refrigerant, then banned and replaced again, since the realization decades ago that certain refrigerants deplete the ozone layer.
R-22, once an industry-standard refrigerant found in nearly all air conditioners more than 10 or 15 years old, was phased out in recent years in favor of R-410A.
"And now that's changing again," Bruce Kalin said. (Even older refrigerants, like R-12, are long since banned.)
This can leave air-conditioner owners in the lurch when the system needs to be recharged, as different refrigerants do not mix. When remaining supplies of R-22 can be found, they're usually prohibitively expensive. There are substitutes, but this usually requires the system to be thoroughly flushed out.
Kalins will do what the customer wants, but sometimes replacing the system is the sensible thing to do.