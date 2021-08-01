WATCH NOW: Kalins celebrating 100 years of heating and cooling in Siouxland

Flash forward to the summer of 2021, and Kalins was responding to back-to-back service calls for air conditioners. Temperatures in June and July soared well into the 90s, with heat index values sometimes topping 100, and some residents who'd gotten behind on air-conditioner maintenance suffered the consequences when the mercury went up and stayed there.

On one very-hot day in mid-June, Bruce Kalin and his crew responded to a house call for an air conditioner purchased 38 years earlier from Bruce's father by the customer's grandmother.

"These days are kind of hectic right now," Kalin said. "Which we're grateful for -- it's been crazy busy."

Disaster struck the Floyd River-adjacent company in June 1953, when the river flooded well beyond its banks. It was a mess -- the water was strong enough to sweep a heavy iron safe out of the shop, depositing it many blocks away on the opposite end of downtown, Bruce Kalin said, recalling stories told by his father of the flood.

The company did what they could to save their furnace inventory, putting them on blocks in hopes of keeping their supplies above the floodwaters, but it wasn't enough.