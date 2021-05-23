WATCH NOW: New Runnings store in Vermillion is more than 7 times as big as the old one

So in some ways, Vermillion was ripe for the picking for a new store.

"Vermillion does have a good amount of property that's available, and so as retailers start looking at expansions, I think that Vermillion will start seeing more opportunities," said Nate Welch, president and CEO of the VCDC.

There's one product line in particular that's done well, Baughman said -- firearms, hunting supplies and fishing supplies. "That is something that is just not readily available in Union, Clay, Turner (counties) -- there is something in Yankton County -- but it's very scarce, there's not much of that around here."

"This was something that this whole town and area has just been looking forward to," he added.

The Vermillion store is the 53rd in the chain, which is still expanding and currently has around 56 locations. The chain has an especially heavy presence in Minnesota and South Dakota.

Despite its success in the Upper Midwest, Runnings has only two stores in Siouxland -- the one in Vermillion and one in Rock Rapids, Iowa. Sioux City-based Bomgaars, which is in some respects similar to Runnings, has a heavy presence throughout the Northwest Iowa trade region.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.